New Google Chrome Update Gives You More Control of Custom Tabs

Google Chrome has just rolled out a new update for Android users. The new Google Chrome update is giving users more control over custom tabs. Also, it is making in-app browsing faster and smoother. The update will also include auto-filling passwords which will make in-app browsing on its mobile operating system easier.

The partial custom tabs feature gives developers more control over the initial launch height of a tab. For instance, they can have the tab open on half a screen when a user clicks on an article link. This allows users to interact with the app and in-app browsers simultaneously.

According to Google’s blog post, for the time being, partial custom tabs are only available in a few in-app browsers, such as Chrome. Nonetheless, Google has promised that support for some of the best web browsers is on the horizon.

Google is advocating Chrome custom tabs over WebView, claiming it offers more functionality.

Google said in a blog post,

“When adding a web experience to your Android app, simply launching a browser from your app forces users to leave your app, with the risk of abandonment for that session. WebViews allow you to build your own in-app browser, but can be a complex process with higher maintenance overhead.”

The search giant is also rolling out the ability for users to fill in passwords and other saved details like addresses without leaving the app. This is handy when an app has an in-app browser login popup.

