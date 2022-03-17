The search engine giant Google has been integrating different platforms for an optimized user experience. This time around the company is integrating the Google docs and iconic mailing platform, Gmail. So, the next time you need to write a well-phrased email, Google might come to your rescue. Workspace and traditional G Suite users will be able to collaborate on Gmail drafts thanks to a Google Docs update.

Owing to the update, when you open the email draft template (Insert > Building Blocks > Email draft), your friends and coworkers can comment or make suggestions. You won’t always need to know the recipients’ email addresses because you can refer to them by their first names.

New Google Docs Update Allows you to Draft Emails & Export them on Gmail

When you’re ready to send the email, simply click a button to launch the Gmail compose window and complete the message. All other relevant fields will be filled in automatically by Docs.

The feature will take up to two weeks to reach companies on Rapid Release domains, while Scheduled Release users will begin receiving it on March 22nd. There’s no mention of whether or not it’s available for personal use. At work, though, this may be quite useful – lawyers could use it to draft a flawless email to a client, while marketers could collaborate on their ideal sales pitch.

