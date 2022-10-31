New Google Phone logo appears on Home screen

Changes are part of our life and the human brain is never happy with the same old things. It needs changes-might be minor or major but things need to change. Keeping in view this, Google has worked on new visual branding for its contacts, messages, and Phone app. These changes are introduced during the last couple of weeks with the New Google Phone logo finally starting to appear on users’ home screens.

While the new logos are not perfect, since change is always good, they give the present feeling. Many people have revealed that they have started seeing the Messages logo and contacts logo on their home screen but the phone logo was still not reported by any user till now.

Users who are on the phone beta would be able to see the new logos. There are two versions of the app which one can get from APK Mirror. One of the versions is meant for Android phones whereas the other is exclusively for Pixels. Not all users are able to see it since the makeover of the logo has not gone through the official launch however with time it is coming for more and more people.

As far as the logo of Google messages is concerned, those people who are using it on the web are able to see the new logo animation as a splash screen before being taken to the threads. People have loved this animation however it cannot be seen when opened through a mobile app right now which means it will take a little bit more time.

It should be noted here that these new logos are just the start since the company has planned to launch multiple new features for messages that will make the app usage better and enjoyable.

