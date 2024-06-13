New Google Pixel Watch 3: Bigger Bezels, Bigger Battery

Just days after leaked images of the Pixel Watch 3 set the tech world abuzz, another hot rumor has surfaced – the Pixel Watch 3 XL. This larger version of the Pixel Watch seems to confirm whispers of a 45mm smartwatch Google has been secretly developing.

Based on images, the Pixel Watch 3 XL looks strikingly similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2. It retains the same circular watch face protected by rounded glass and a digital crown with a single button on the right side. But the similarities stop there – the dimensions tell a different story.

Design

The leaks claim the Pixel Watch 3 XL boasts a larger 1.45-inch display compared to the standard Pixel Watch 3’s rumored 1.2-inch screen. The XL variant is also said to measure 45 x 45 x 13.89 mm, making it a whole millimeter thicker than the Pixel Watch 2.

Tech enthusiasts are buzzing about the reason behind Google’s bulkier design choices. Interestingly, similar rumors suggest the standard Pixel Watch 3 might also be getting a thicker profile. Online speculation points towards a bigger battery and potentially new sensors being packed inside the Pixel Watch 3 series, necessitating the additional space.

Here’s where things get a bit concerning. The leak suggests that due to its significantly larger size, the Pixel Watch 3 XL will require a different band attachment system compared to its standard counterpart. This means not only will the bands between the two models be incompatible, but you might also have to say goodbye to your old Pixel Watch 2 bands – they simply won’t fit.

Apart from the potential band compatibility issue, details about the XL’s bands remain scarce. The leaked images showcase a possible design featuring a white (“Porcelain” according to the report) Active band.

Initial reactions online have been mostly positive. However, some users expressed a desire for Google to equip the Pixel Watch 3 XL with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass.

With so much unconfirmed information swirling around, it’s important to take these leaks with a grain of salt. However, the flurry of leaks in such a short timeframe could signal an approaching launch for the Pixel Watch 3 series.

In the meantime, you can check out our comprehensive guide to the best smartwatches currently available to see how Google’s next wearable might stack up against the competition.