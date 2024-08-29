New Google Play Store Update Saves Time For Users

Google Play Store has started rolling out support for downloading multiple Android app updates simultaneously, according to 9to5mac. Earlier, updating apps on Android was a tiresome process, as the Play Store only allowed one download at a time. Users had to wait for each update to download and install before the next app update could begin.

A few months ago, Google introduced the ability to download multiple apps simultaneously, however, this functionality was limited to new app installs only. As reported by 9to5Google in April, while the feature became widely available, it didn’t extend to app updates.

However, the new report indicates that Google is now introducing this capability to update apps at once. Meanwhile, 9to5mac claims that the Play Store could support up to three simultaneous app update downloads. If you try to download updates for more than 3 apps, it will display the familiar “Pending” status. The same limit now also applies to new app installs, which were previously limited to two at a time.

The new update brings the Play Store in parallel with the App Store, which also supports up to three simultaneous downloads.

Also read:

Google Gemini Adds Two New AI Features for Paying Subscribers