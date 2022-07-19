New Google Wallet Rolls Out To Users

Google Wallet App was announced at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year. The company presented it as an app to manage all your digital cards, not just for payments, like debit and credit cards, but for digital representations of your ID, vaccination status, tickets, keys, and much more. Recently, we have come to know that the all-new Google Wallet is making its way to the users.

Google Wallet App Will Replace Google Pay In Some Countries

According to the latest reports, the Google Wallet app will replace Google Pay in many countries. Moreover, it has started to roll out to some users. Google spokesman Chaiti Sen said that the company has “started rolling out Wallet for Android users in 39 countries” and will be available to all users in the coming days. The reports claim that the Wallet app doesn’t have the plethora of features included in G Pay. However, it’s a much more streamlined way to access credit cards.

The all-new app by Google will only serve one function as a digital place for Android users. It will store credit cards, IDs, virtual car keys, vaccination info, and more for quick use and access. It seems a new home for tap-to-pay features, which were previously handled by GPay. The app does not offer much. It is exactly like a regular wallet, but digitized. If we compare G pay and the Google wallet app then we will come to know that G Pay offers more features as compared to it. Wallet just holds cards all in one place for easy access while G Pay allows users to send money to one another, claim cashback rewards, and track the spending of linked bank accounts.

If you’re looking to get the full Google mobile finance experience, you will be going to need both apps. The app has not been rolled out in our country yet. Let’s see when will it make its way to Pakistan. Right now, if the new Google Wallet app isn’t available for you on the Play Store, you can download the APK file and manually install it on your devices.

