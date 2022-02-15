New Hitman Sniper Game to arrive on iOS and Android in March

Square Enix’s Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, which was first revealed at E3 last year, now has a release date. The newest edition in the Hitman franchise will be released for iOS and Android devices on March 3rd, according to the Japanese publisher and developer.

In this new game, players take on the roles of multiple assassins from a highly skilled unit known as “The Shadows” in the absence of Agent 47, who is currently MIA. To fill Agent 47’s shoes, players must eliminate a series of high-value targets. The gameplay appears to be quite similar to Hitman Sniper, with the goal of eliminating high-level targets and other hostiles without being noticed.

The Shadows will be based on the previous mobile games’ concept. Contracts will be assigned to you, and you’ll snipe targets from afar. There are six different agents to pick from, each with their own set of skills and story lines. According to the game’s Google Play Store page, the game also has a PvP component, as you’ll be able to compete against other players.

However, one of the previous game’s main flaws was its repetitiveness with the same terrain, so perhaps Square Enix has worked on a better experience with more variation.

The game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.