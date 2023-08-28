New Huawei Mate 60 Leak Confirms Dual Color Design & Circular Camera Island

Huawei has been working on a new highly anticipated handset, Huawei Mate 60 since the beginning of this year. Reports claim that the upcoming Huawei Phone is still in production. A few days back, we already saw one leaked image of the smartphone suggesting a dual-color design of the back panel. Today, some new photos surfaced online giving us a glimpse at more color options, and confirming the new design and the circular camera island. Let’s dig into it.

A New Leaked Image of Huawei Mate 60 Surfaced Online

One of the confirmed color options for the upcoming handset is Purple. Recently, the Mate 60 smartphone surfaced in Purple. The top part of the glass is frosted, while the bottom is clear. It gives us a hint at two hues of the same color, depending on the angle the light hits the surface.

On the other hand, there is an ivory-white option as well. It is quite clear from the shared pictures that it has an entirely gray bottom part. However, the Black variant seems to lack this design element. We cannot confirm or deny any of these details as the images have been taken from too far. Moreover, the angle also doesn’t help. The image of the Huawei handset in hand looks suspiciously clean with no reflections. So, we think that it is a render built around what we should expect from the Huawei Mate 60. The notable spec here is the cameras on a circular island with Xmage writing in the middle of the smartphone. Reports claim that the duo of cameras is tipped to change, depending on whether the phone is a basic variant, a Pro version, or a Porsche Design remodel.

