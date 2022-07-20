New Instagram Searchable Maps let You Discover Local Businesses

Like all the other social media apps, Instagram is also working on new features on daily basis in order to keep its users intact. Instagram has recently introduced a new feature similar to Google Maps. It is named Instagram Searchable Maps which let you discover local businesses around you.

Instagram Searchable Maps Is Quite Similar To Google Maps

The all-new feature introduced by Insta will allow users to explore popular tagged locations around them. In addition to that, they can also filter location results by specific categories including restaurants, cafes, and beauty salons, etc. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced today that the company is introducing a new searchable and dynamic map experience on Instagram. He stated that:

“We’re introducing a new searchable map on IG today. You can now discover popular local businesses near you and filter by categories.”

The map experience on Instagram was only limited to included posts before this feature was announced. However, this new update will let users search the map, access filtering options, and move the map around to look at what’s nearby. This all-new searchable map is available for Insta users now. It will provide a more immersive experience to the users when finding popular locations and businesses around them via tagged posts, stories, and guides. It will also help to find relevant locations on the map when searching certain hashtags.

According to the latest report, Google has revealed that Instagram has become a serious competitor. Almost 40% of younger users of the age span 18-24 are discovering businesses on Instagram and TikTok, not from Google Maps or searches. So, Instagram will possibly be able to cut even more into Google’s core products by rolling out a more intuitive and dynamic map experience. Insta will do it by making the location discovery process on its app easier for users.

How Can You discover businesses using Insta Maps?

Instagram users can find local businesses by following the steps mentioned below:

Tap location tags in Feed posts, Stories, or Guides.

Search for a city name, neighborhood, or place on the Explore page.

Do a hashtag search, (e.g., #Pakistan).

Insta users can also save and revisit locations or share places via direct messages with friends or groups. All your friends who add your location tags or stickers will make it appear on the map as well. So, it’s a good feature overall. Do share with us in the comment section if you know something new about this feature.