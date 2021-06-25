New iPadOS 15 beta 2 offers quirky features to your iPad

New features in iPadOS 15 will require input from third-party developers. As a result, the firm is providing developers iPadOS 15 beta 2 to give software developers a head start on creating excellent products for you.

The second beta of iPadOS 15 has been released to developers by Apple. You can download the beta on your Mac right now, and you’ll be able to install the profile and download the beta as an over-the-air update to your iPad soon.

First and foremost, as detailed in the release notes, Apple has corrected a significant range of problems in the second betas. Apple, for example, has fixed an issue that caused iCloud Private Relay to work incorrectly and other issues. The iPadOS 15 beta 2 is likewise not available for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular) introduced in 2015, according to the release notes, however Apple did not specify why.

New Features

The second beta of iPadOS 15 allows users to launch the Quick Note option with a finger swipe from the bottom right. This feature was revealed at WWDC earlier this month, but in the initial beta, it needed an Apple Pencil. New Memoji costumes and personalization choices, user interface improvements in Safari and other applications, and a new splash screen for the revamped Weather app are also included.

New in iPadOS 15 beta 2: The reload button now appears in the Safari address bar if you hover over it. The Reader icon is also back in the address bar, flashing when an article loads. pic.twitter.com/cyjEjfS1xZ — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 24, 2021

How to install the iPadOS beta using your Mac

If you haven’t already, start a Finder window while your device is still attached to your Mac. Select your connected device from the sidebar of the Finder window’s Locations section. Click Check for Updates while holding down the Option key. This will open a new window with all of your recent files in it. Select the IPSW restore image by clicking on it. Click the ‘Open’ tab. Then select ‘Update’.

As a developer beta, iOS 15 is only available to individuals who have paid the $99 annual fee for the Apple Developer Program. In July, a free public beta will be accessible, with the software upgrade following in the fall.



