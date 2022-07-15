New iPhone 14 Pro Renders Show A Super Refined Notch-Less Design

There had been a lot of rumors and updates swirling about the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. Apple is wrapping up to launch it in September as usual. This year we will see a total of four iPhone models including a high-end model without a notch and an affordable one with a bigger screen. Recently, some new iPhone 14 Pro renders surfaced online hinting at a very stunning notch-less design.

New iPhone 14 Pro Model Renders Surfaced Online

The all-new renders of the handset show a stunning notch-less design. The iPhone 14 Pro’s design looks much like that of its predecessor besides the fact that the company has eliminated the notch. There are flat edges with the side-mounted volume and power buttons. However, they seemed a little less shiny and fingerprint-sucking than those of the iPhone 13 Pro. A triple camera setup sits in a square module. Let’s have a look at them:

According to the renders, the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to include two display cutouts. One will be the pill-shaped cutout to house the Face ID dot projector and other Face ID components, and a second circular cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera. On the other hand, the non-Pro models are expected to continue to have a standard notch. As for the other 14 Pro specs, it will have a 6.1-inch 120Hz ProMotion OLED display. The Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium chassis and be powered by the latest A16 chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro is said to pack a 3,200 mAh battery, while the Pro Max will have a 4323 mAh cell. The pro model will have a triple camera setup with a 48MP lens. It likely means the iPhone 14 Pro will take extremely detailed images in bright light while still relying on night mode to capture low-light images. According to the latest reports, iPhone 14 Pro will have a 3,200mAh battery. For more details click here. There had been no official words regarding the handsets yet. However, a few weeks are now left in its launch expectedly. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.