New iPhone SE 4 Renders Show a Large Display & More

The iPhone SE 4 will arrive with a 6.1-inch display and a Face ID, according to a pair of renders from CAD files. The renders further suggest that the phone could potentially launch somewhere in early 2025 with a new design. The new renders are in line with previous rumors about a budget-friendly Apple smartphone.

The CAD files obtained through “industry sources” show a smartphone that has a similar design to the iPhone 14. Moreover, they show that the iPhone SE 4 will make a considerable jump from the 4.7-inch screen to the 6.1-inch screen.

Moreover, similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that display will consist of a notch, which will house a Face ID module, bringing Apple’s formidable facial recognition system to the company’s budget-friendly device.

On the backside, the render shows a single primary camera without any square camera bumps. It is the most prominent difference between the main iPhone line and the iPhone SE.

Overall, the size of the SE 4 will be 147.7mm by 71.5mm (5.8 by 2.81 inches) and will be 7.7mm thick. At the lower edge, there is a USB-C port; however, there is no action button, as claimed in previous rumors.

Although the renders appear promising and visually appealing, it’s essential to acknowledge that they may not accurately represent the final design of the iPhone SE 4 that Apple will release.