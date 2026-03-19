Researchers have recently uncovered a dangerous form of spyware, Darksword, that can infiltrate iPhones and steal sensitive user data. This discovery has raised serious concerns about mobile security, especially as millions of devices may still be vulnerable. The spyware was found hidden on several websites, mainly linked to Ukraine, and is believed to have been active in recent weeks.

Darksword is not just a simple virus. It is a highly advanced exploit that can silently enter an iPhone when a user visits an infected website. Once inside, it can access personal information, including messages, files, and even cryptocurrency wallet data. This makes it particularly risky in today’s digital world, where many people use their phones for financial transactions and store sensitive information on them.

New iPhone Spyware ‘Darksword’ Puts Millions of Devices at Risk- How to Stay Safe

Security researchers from multiple organizations worked together to analyze this threat. Their findings suggest that Darksword is part of a growing trend where powerful hacking tools, once limited to government agencies, are now being used by private groups and possibly criminal networks. This shift indicates that cyber threats are becoming more accessible and widespread.

What makes the situation more concerning is that Darksword is not the only spyware discovered recently. Earlier in the same month, another tool called “Coruna” was identified. Both spyware programs were found on similar servers, suggesting a connection between the two. Experts believe that these point to a developing market where such tools are created, sold, and reused across different hacking campaigns.

The spyware mainly targets iPhones running older versions of the iOS operating system, specifically versions released in 2025. While the company behind the iPhone has already fixed the vulnerabilities in newer updates, many users have not updated their devices. This leaves a large number of phones exposed to potential attacks. Estimates suggest that hundreds of millions of iPhones worldwide could still be at risk.

Another key concern is how widely these attacks have been spread. Researchers observed campaigns targeting users in multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Ukraine. Some of these activities may be linked to commercial surveillance groups, which sell hacking services to clients.

Despite the seriousness of the threat, there is also some good news. Many of the weaknesses used by Darksword have already been patched in recent software updates. In addition, harmful websites linked to the spyware have been blocked in modern browsers, reducing the chances of further infections.

Experts strongly advise users to keep their devices updated at all times. Installing the latest software updates is one of the most effective ways to protect against such threats. Users should also be cautious when visiting unfamiliar websites, as these can sometimes be used to deliver malware.