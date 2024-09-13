New IT Diploma Announced for Students to Secure Permanent Jobs in China

In a major leap toward promoting technology education, New Tech University has reportedly launched a three-year diploma program in information technology (IT). In this regard, the university has partnered with China, according to a news source.

This partnership marks a new milestone in Pak-China relations, offering students a specialized curriculum in Big Data, Mechatronics, and Software Engineering. Through the program, students will be studying for two years at Pakistan’s New Tech University, followed by a final year in China. Consequently, the students that will be enrolled in the program will get valuable international exposure.

The best part of the program is that the students who complete the program will be eligible for permanent employment in China’s IT industry, according to the registrar of New Tech University. Moreover, graduates will also get the opportunity to work on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the registrar added.

The registrar also revealed that the university is considering expanding the program to include degrees like Nanotechnology and Big Data. These developments are part of a broader initiative for facilitating Pakistan’s youth and equipping them with the skills required to excel in modern technology sectors.

