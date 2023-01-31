Advertisement

The tech giant Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 is going to be launched on Feb 1. In this regard, numerous rumors are circulating on the web regarding the specifications of the upcoming series. According to a new leak, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will be installed on every Galaxy S23 model instead of the Exynos chipset. Furthermore, the leak also claims that the chip has distinctive branding. There are a few reasons why Samsung ditched the Exynos chipset. First is the power effectiveness of Samsung’s Exynos chipsets which has drawn criticism. The other issues include overheating and generally poor performance.

The most recent leak verifies a previous rumor that Samsung was using a unique Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 configuration for the Galaxy S23 series. The chips also have the For Galaxy label, perhaps signifying their unique status.

New Leak Confirms Samsung S23 Lineup to be Equipped with SD 8 Gen 2 Chipset

For the first time, Qualcomm is providing a quicker and more customized version of its product. This comes after the multi-year partnership was signed for the usage of Snapdragon CPUs in Galaxy devices. The collaboration is anticipated to grow into various business types.

The new SD 8 Gen 2 chipset has higher GPU and CPU clock speeds. This guarantees the chipset’s enhanced performance. With the new chipset, Android tasks and gaming performance will both be improved. However, there will be more heat generated by the new Snapdragon chipset, and it is unclear how Samsung plans to deal with it.

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, Samsung will launch the new S23 series. The company has also started to take pre-orders for its current flagship series.

