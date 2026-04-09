New Leak Reveals Date and Location for Samsung’s Next 2026 Unpacked Event

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event may be closer than expected, and recent leaks have revealed some interesting details about both the date and location. According to reports from a Korean news outlet, the company is planning to unveil its new foldable smartphones on July 22, 2026. This follows Samsung’s usual pattern of launching foldable devices in July, although the date is slightly later than in previous years.

What makes this upcoming event more surprising is the possible location change. Samsung has traditionally hosted its Unpacked events either in South Korea, its home country, or in the United States. However, this time the company is reportedly considering London as the venue. This would mark a shift in strategy, possibly reflecting Samsung’s growing focus on the European market. London is not only a major global business hub but also serves as Samsung’s headquarters for its UK and European operations, making it a logical choice.

The event will showcase three major foldable devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and a new model, Galaxy Z Wide Fold. These devices are part of Samsung’s ongoing effort to strengthen its position in the foldable smartphone market, where it has been a leader for several years.

Among the upcoming devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to receive incremental upgrades rather than a complete redesign. Reports suggest that it may come with a slightly larger battery and faster charging capabilities compared to its predecessor. Since the previous generation already introduced significant design changes, Samsung may focus more on performance and usability improvements this year.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will also follow a similar path, with refinements rather than major changes. Details about this model are very less, but it will likely continue to appeal to users who prefer a compact and stylish foldable phone.

The most interesting device could be the rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold. This new model may feature a slimmer design, reportedly about 0.5mm thinner than competing devices. It could also bring back support for the S Pen, which has been an important feature for productivity-focused users. However, this might mean that the standard Fold 8 does not include stylus support, indicating a shift in how Samsung differentiates its devices.

Another point worth noting is the timing of the launch. The July 22 date is slightly later than usual, as previous Unpacked events were held earlier in the month. This delay could be linked to changes in Samsung’s overall product schedule, possibly influenced by adjustments in the release timeline of its flagship Galaxy S series earlier in the year.

Overall, the upcoming Unpacked event is shaping up to be an important one for Samsung. With new devices, a potential new location, and subtle shifts in strategy, the company seems to be preparing for strong competition in the foldable smartphone market.