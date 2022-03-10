New Leaked Image of Samsung Galaxy A73 Similar to it Predecessor

Samsung is soon going to launch the successor of Galaxy A72. The name of the successor is Samsung Galaxy A73. Till now the rumored specs and looks that we have come across to a point to say that A73 is a lot similar to its predecessor. Here in the post we will discuss the new leaks of A73.

The screen of the successor is similar to it predecessor and also like Galaxy A53. Though slight differences are there like in its ratio i.e. the A73 is a bit bigger than the Galaxy A50 series.

According to the alleged image of the Samsung Galaxy A73, it has an Infinity-O display, super-slim bezels on all sides. It has a protruding power which is on the side. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an underneath fingerprint scanner. If Samsung is following its ritual then it will have the same Full HD+ (1080×2400) resolution in A72. But here is catch, according to Shadow_Leak the A73 may have 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department it will be having a quad-lens camera setup with 104MP as the main sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Now the question is how soon will the device be launched? Well if we follow the launching pattern of Samsung, they usually launch the A70 and A50 series together and that too in the 1st quarter of the year. Now we are almost in the mid of the third month of the year and a month later the 1st quarter will end. So joining the points we can say that the launch is possible in the coming 3-4 weeks.

We have enough time till the launch so there will be a number of leaks, teasers and rumors that we will hear before it launch. So stay tuned for further updates.

