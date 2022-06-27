Recently surfaced rumors claim that the tech giant Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone, the 12T. It would be an addition to Xiaomi’s formidable 12 series. Now, a reputable tipster has provided vital details about the smartphone ahead of an official release. The tipster claim that the upcoming smartphone would have a Qualcomm flagship chipset, a high refresh rate, fast charging, and other features. The Xiaomi 12T could be released in the near future as it was just discovered on the FCC certification page.

New Leaks Confirm Xiaomi 12T to Arrive with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Specification of Xiaomi 12T:

Performance:

The Xiaomi 12T will reportedly be equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Furthermore, it would run MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12

Memory:

The phone reportedly has three storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

Display:

The smartphone’s display is anticipated to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery:

Furthermore, it would probably support 120W fast charging.

Sensor:

Last but not least, the phone will be offering NFC.

As previously reported, the Xiaomi 12T’s model number is 22071212AG and it recently showed up in the FCC database. A few of the smartphone’s fundamental features, like Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G (7 bands), Bluetooth, GPS, and an IR blaster, were confirmed by the listing. The Xiaomi smartphone may soon make its debut in other markets, according to the FCC listing.

