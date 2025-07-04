ChatGPT has become one of the most widely used AI assistants. It has really made our lives easier; we give commands and it completes the task for us. OpenAI has introduced many new features, keeping in mind the needs of the users. Now, some new leaks suggest that OpenAI might add an Operator-like tool to ChatGPT. This could happen soon, maybe with the launch of GPT-5. We can say that ChatGPT-5 may come with a major upgrade.

A developer named Tibor spotted some clues. He found new code strings in the ChatGPT web app and Android beta. These include words like “click,” “drag,” “type,” and even “terminal feed.” These hints suggest that ChatGPT may soon be able to control a remote browser or operate in a safe, sandboxed environment.

New Leaks Hint at Major Upgrade in ChatGPT-5 – Here’s What’s Coming

For those who don’t know, OpenAI already has a tool called Operator. It lets an AI agent run tasks in a remote browser for the user. So, instead of just chatting, the AI can take actions online by itself.

The new code shows more hints. There are references to “Checking available APIs” and “Reading API documentation.” This means the AI might soon read docs and call APIs on its own to get things done.

There is also mention of an “intake form.” This could mean OpenAI will first test this tool with a small group. So, it might be an invite-only beta at first, before more people get it.

People are now wondering: will this be part of ChatGPT-5? Or maybe some other model? Right now, there is no clear answer. OpenAI has not made an official announcement.

Also, OpenAI is busy these days with its clash with Meta. So, it might take time before we see this new feature for everyone.

Still, the idea is exciting. If ChatGPT can run tasks online, it could do much more than just talk. It could help with real actions on websites or software, saving people time and effort.

Let’s wait and see what OpenAI does next. One thing is clear — the AI assistant is getting smarter and more useful with every update.