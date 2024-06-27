Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 on July 10 in Paris. As anticipation builds, recent leaks have surfaced, revealing the rumoured European pricing for these cutting-edge devices. Unfortunately, the news may disappoint some fans hoping for more affordable foldable phones. The price of Galaxy Z Flip6, according to the latest leaks, will be around €1,330 for the 256GB model and €1,450 for the 512GB variant. Both models will come with 12GB of RAM. This marks a significant increase of over €100 compared to the launch price of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip5.

New Leaks Reveal Price Hikes for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6

More concerning are the leaked prices for the Galaxy Z Fold6. The foldable device will cost around €2,200 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version will cost €2,330, and the top-tier 1TB model could go up to €2,580. These prices represent an approximately €300 hike from the Galaxy Z Fold5’s launch prices in Europe last year.

This significant price increase is surprising, especially considering that consumers have been eagerly waiting for foldable phone prices to drop as their production scales up. Instead, it appears that the cost is climbing even higher.

In contrast, previously leaked US pricing indicates a more modest increase of $100, suggesting that this price hike might be a bigger issue for European consumers. However, there’s still hope that these rumoured prices may not be final. Tipster Max Jambor, posting on X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the actual prices could be lower than these leaks indicate. Many are hoping he is correct.

As for colour options, the Galaxy Z Fold6 will be available in silver, pink, and navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 may come in blue, mint, and silver shadow. It is likely that additional colour options will be available in different regions worldwide.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip6 will feature a 6.7-inch 120 Hz inner screen with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 3.4-inch cover display. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will reportedly power it and include a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 10 MP selfie camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast wired charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 will also share the same chipset and will sport a 7.6-inch 120 Hz foldable screen. Its camera setup includes a triple rear camera array (50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP), a 10 MP selfie camera on the cover screen, and a 4 MP under-display camera on the folding screen. The device will also come with a 4,400 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Despite the high prices, Samsung is known for offering attractive pre-order and trade-in deals, which could help mitigate the cost for early adopters. These promotions will be crucial in softening the blow of these potential price hikes if they materialize.

As we await the official announcement, consumers are hopeful that Samsung will confirm more affordable pricing or introduce appealing deals to make these innovative foldable phones more accessible.