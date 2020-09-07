New Leaks Reveals Vivo Y51 to Come with Best Display & Battery Features

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has delivered innovative and trendy smartphones suiting the needs of Pakistani youth since its inception three years ago. The brand is now reportedly bringing a new ultra-stylish smartphone exclusively for the Pakistani users. Several sources have hinted that the new Vivo Y51 is expected to hit the market very soon.

The Vivo Y51 is Expected Soon in Pakistan!

So, what all has been speculated about this smartphone that has made it the talk of the town?

To start off, the new Vivo Y51 has been reported to have a one of a kind diamond shaped Quad camera. vivo has managed to gain an excellent reputation for its camera quality and thus we can expect the Vivo Y51 to not only have exceptional camera quality but also additional features that enhance every shot and deliver the perfect click. More details are yet to be known.

Expected to come in radiant colours options and a polished look, the model is proclaimed to be designed for people looking for a stylish and trendy design, yet innovative.

Some of the other features expected from the vivo Y51 are superior industry-standard display that is not only energy efficient but also gives an Ace AMOLED FHD+ display for a splendid quality experience. Sources have reportedly suggested an In-Screen Fingerprint scanner in the vivo Y51 to make unlocking hassle-free and easy. The model is said to be a perfect blend of elegance, style, and innovation.

vivo has lately been offering delightful features for heavy-duty users and gamers, and the vivo Y51 is also expected to have a specialized mode for the turbo users. The device is also expected to go strong on its battery capacity and performance levels with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and high-speed performance.

In a nutshell, Y51 is expected to deliver a superior experience to those who are avid selfie-takers or are into extreme gaming.

More is yet to be revealed about this device and we are expecting the brand to release more details for the very promising Y51. Stay tuned with us for all the latest information around this highly anticipated smartphone that might soon be introduced in the Pakistani market.