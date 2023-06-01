As we are approaching Apple’s WWDC event date, we are getting more and more rumours about the devices that Apple will launch at that event. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman anticipating that Apple will announce “several new” Mac models at WWDC.

In a tweet, Gurman reiterated that in addition to launching a fresh set of computers, the tech giant will also unveil a mixed-reality headset and a new version of its operating system. It’s the latest among the rumoured reveals for Apple’s developer conference that kicks off on June 5.

Several New Mac Models Are Coming at WWDC – Gurman

Gurman previously pointed out that on June 5, Apple will begin accepting trade-ins for the Mac Studio, 13-inch MacBook Air‌ (with M2) and the 13-inch ‌‌MacBook Pro (M2).

The company is also planning to introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air as well. However, it is still unclear which other models may be joining the Apple lineup. Some rumours have also highlighted the new Mac Pro. The Mac Pro and Mac Studio still operate with M1 chips. So most likely, Apple will upgrade these devices with an M2 chip. Because new models are expected to be powered by the M2 chip, which provides twice the speed of its predecessor, a longer battery life, better connectivity and 8K capabilities.

Only a few days left since Apple’s WWDC event kicks off. We will get more details about it in the coming days.

