New macOS 11.6.4 Fixes the Monterey 12.2.1 Security Issues

The latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, has been released by Apple. Last week Apple had released Monterey 12.2.1, but it had some bugs in it namely security and Bluetooth battery overnight drain. The new macOS 11.6.4 and Catalina security fix release is meant to fix these two issues.

The new macOS 11.6.4 is the successor of macOS 11.6.3. The macOS 11.6.3 was released in the end of the January. Though it has not been fully specified by Apple which bugs the new version it will fix but it is assumed that Monterey security will be among them.

Another problem that the Intel MacBook and M1 users were facing was the it’s Bluetooth battery drain. This issue had been addressed in the new update. Apple has confirmed it that the new fix in the macOS 12.2.1 is specifically for the Intel MacBooks and M1.

To check if your Mac is updated or the update is available for your Mac follow the following steps:

Go to Apple menu, on the top-left corner of the screen, click on it.

Scroll down to Software Update option.

Click “About This Mac”, a new window opens there click on “Software Update”.

Check if there is any available macOS updates.

The System Preferences will appear and search for new macOS updates.

Click on the update and give your system its due time to update itself.

Its always a good to keep your system updated as it ensures a better and smooth running of the system. One thing to be careful of is that whenever updating your system make sure you have charge more than 50% or if it is on desktop then there should not be any power breaks as that will disrupt the software update and later its installation.

