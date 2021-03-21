In a recent interview with a local Chinese media outlet, George Zhao, CEO of Honor has revealed some interesting facts about the company. He also revealed some of the challenges ahead of the now-independent company, as well as its plans for the future. We already know that Honor is partnering with Qualcomm to develop a Snapdragon 888 smartphones. These will come as part of the Magic series. Honor CEO has now also confirmed that the new Honor Magic lineup will surpass even the Huawei Mate and Huawei P phones.

New Magic lineup will Surpass Huawei Mate and P Series- Honor CEO

Zhao revealed that the separation from Huawei has been done in a very respectful manner, with a farewell party and speech from Ren Zhengfei, Huawei CEO. Now the brand is going its own way, considering Huawei its rival now. The company is negotiating with AMD and Intel, two other US companies, about the upcoming Honor Magicbook laptops.

He, unfortunately, did not mention any particular devices. However, he did mention the challenges ahead of the brand, including moving to a new office, new teams, independent R&D, etc.

He also confirmed the new devices will have better camera and processing features. The main reason is that the company is now cooperating with external partners like Qualcomm and Google.

