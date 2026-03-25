New Mexico Becomes First State to Hold Meta Accountable for Child Safety in Court

For years, parents, educators, and child safety advocates warned that Facebook and Instagram were designed to hook children, expose them to harm, and prioritise engagement over wellbeing. Meta denied it. On Tuesday, the Meta New Mexico verdict changed everything; a jury formally disagreed and handed the company one of the most consequential legal defeats in the history of social media.

Meta put profits over kids, the jury concluded, finding the company liable for misleading consumers about platform safety and for actively endangering children. The verdict makes New Mexico the first state in the United States to hold Meta accountable in a court of law, and the ripple effects are already spreading far beyond state lines.

What the Jury Decided

The jury ordered Meta to pay $5,000 per violation, the maximum penalty allowed under New Mexico state law, amounting to approximately $375 million in civil penalties.

The figure, while staggering, falls significantly short of what the state had sought. New Mexico’s attorney general had asked the jury to impose penalties exceeding $2 billion. The gap between what was sought and what was awarded reflects the constraints of state law rather than any ambiguity in the jury’s findings. On the core question, whether Meta was liable, the verdict was unambiguous.

New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez first filed the case against Meta in 2023, arguing that the company intentionally designed its platforms to addict young users and routinely exposed them to harmful content. To build its case, New Mexico set up fake accounts posing as children aged 14 and younger, gathering evidence that Meta consistently failed to protect minors from sexual abuse and the online solicitation of sex.

“They Knew, and They Lied.”

The language from New Mexico’s attorney general following the verdict was direct and unsparing.

Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough. -Attorney General Raúl Torrez

Torrez framed the verdict as a historic first, the moment a US state successfully held Meta accountable in court for misleading parents, enabling child exploitation, and causing measurable harm to children. He also signalled that the state is not finished. New Mexico will seek additional financial penalties and is pushing for court-mandated changes to Meta’s platforms, including new age verification systems and the removal of predators from the platform.

The substantial damages the jury ordered Meta to pay should send a clear message to big tech executives that no company is beyond the reach of the law. This is a watershed moment for every parent concerned about what could happen to their kids when they go online. -Torrez

Meta’s Response: We’re Appealing

Meta’s reaction was swift and predictable. A company spokesperson told media outlets that Meta disagrees with the verdict and intends to appeal.

We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and are clear about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors or harmful content. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online. -Meta Spokesperson

The statement is consistent with how Meta has responded to child safety criticism for years, acknowledging the challenge while defending its record. Whether that defence holds in appellate court or across the thousands of similar cases now building across the country is an entirely different question.

This Is Just the Beginning

The New Mexico verdict is significant not just for what it decided but for what it signals about what is coming.

More than 2,000 individual cases against Meta involving child safety are currently pending in federal court, according to the Wall Street Journal. Dozens of additional cases brought by state attorneys general across the country are also in the pipeline, many of them emboldened by Tuesday’s outcome.

In Los Angeles, California, a similar child safety case is already underway, one high-profile enough to compel Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself to testify. The plaintiff in that case argues she became addicted to Instagram as a child, leading to serious mental health consequences. Meta has argued her issues predate her Instagram use. The judge overseeing that trial made headlines when he admonished Zuckerberg’s entourage for wearing Meta Ray-Bans in the courtroom, where cameras were prohibited, a small moment that nonetheless captured the surreal corporate theatre surrounding the case.

New Mexico’s remaining claims against Meta will be heard in a separate bench trial beginning May 4, where the state will push for enforceable platform changes, including age verification requirements, predator removal protocols, and protections against encrypted communications that shield bad actors from detection.

The Systemic Argument Meta Cannot Shake

What makes the New Mexico case and the broader legal wave it represents so damaging for Meta is not just the financial penalty. It is the nature of the finding itself.

The jury did not conclude that Meta made occasional mistakes or that bad actors exploited its platforms despite the company’s best efforts. It found that Meta intentionally designed its platforms to addict young users and that it knew the harm being caused and chose not to act.

That finding, if it holds through appeal and is echoed in subsequent cases, transforms the legal and regulatory conversation around Meta entirely. It shifts the narrative from “tech company facing unintended consequences” to “company that knowingly harmed children for profit.” ” That is a categorically different legal and reputational position and one that no amount of PR management can easily undo.