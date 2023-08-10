Xiaomi has been planning the development and release of MIUI 15 for a few years already. The upcoming mobile operating system is still in the alpha testing stage. However, for the first time ever, MIUI 15 surfaced on the official website(MIUI.com) without “alpha” or “test” next to it.

Unfortunately, the company did not release any beta test version. But a text string is spotted in the HTML code of a webpage. However, its appearance marks an important milestone in MIUI 15’s development.

New MIUI 15 Spotted on Xiaomi’s Official Website

The “MIUI 15” text was discovered in the source code of a page located on MIUI.com. With its imminent arrival still a few months away. Xiaomi has started testing the MIUI 15. Sadly, the tiny bits and pieces of information about its features that keep showing up from time to time are in the leak/rumour stage for now.

If everything goes as planned, Xiaomi’s next-gen mobile operating system should launch in December. The company launched MIUI 12.5 in 2020 December, followed by MIUI 13 and MIUI 14 in the next two years.

With MIUI 15 a few months away, there are still many Xiaomi users who are waiting to receive the MIUI 14 update on their devices. Remains to see if all the compatible devices will be updated prior to MIUI 15’s release. We may get more information about the upcoming mobile operating system in the coming weeks.

