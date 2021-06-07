A new modified version of Twitter is soon to be released in Australia and Canada. The new Twitter will be a subscription product called the Twitter Blue. The new app will allow its paying users edit their tweets before posting and can also change the color theme of their app.

Jane Manchun Wong the software engineer of Twitter, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features even before they are officially launched, last month gave a detailed deep insight of the new feature. Starting with the paying subscription, it is a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform. Twitter Blue is the social media company’s first subscription offering.

For years passionate Twitter users have demanded an “edit” button to fix typos in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds, giving them a window to click an “undo” button and edit tweets before they are posted.

The new feature will also let users organize their saved tweets into bookmark folders, so they can easily find content later. Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new “reader mode” on the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost Canadian Dollar $3.49 and Australian Dollar $4.49 per month in Canada and Australia respectively. In the United States the service will cost $2.99 per month according to app details in Apple’s App Store. Though the company has not yet provided any details on when Twitter Blue would be available to US users.

The “edit” feature in Twitter is also sort by the rest of world users, when it will be made available for all the rest is yet to be decided. Also whether the “edit” option will come to the rest of the user with paid subscription or free. Another point to ponder over is whether the rest of the user will happily go for the paid version or will “try to be super cautious in what they write”.

