New Moto G 5G & Moto G Stylus Announced With A Lower Price Tag

Motorola has recently unveiled two budget-friendly smartphones: Moto G 5G 2023 & Moto G Stylus 2023. Both phones have undergone cost cuttings, which has lowered their price but also limited their features. Let’s dig into it.
Moto G 5G (2023) Specs, Features & Price
The Moto G 5G (2023) boasts sub-6GHz 5G connectivity due to the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The New Moto G 5G Price will be around $250 and it will become available on May 25. For comparison, the 2022 model had a price tag of $400. Reports claim that this new version will be available from Motorola.com, retailers Best Buy and Amazon, as well as carriers T-Mobile, Metro, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi, US Cellular, and Consumer Cellular.
Later this year the handset is expected to also become available in Canada from selected retailers and carriers. The Moto G 5G 2023 will pair the SD 480+ chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Together with that, the smartphone will sport a microSD slot that can hold cards up to 1TB. It will be running mostly stock Android 13 at launch.
Just like its predecessor, the handset will sport a 6.5” LCD with 1,600 x 720px resolution. The display will run at 120Hz and is tipped to be water-repellent. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, next to the USB-C port. This port will be used for charging the 5,000mAh battery at 15W as well as for data transfer (USB 2.0). There will be also stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The camera setup of the smartphone will boast a 48MP camera (f/1.7 aperture, 0.8µm native pixels, 1.6µm after binning) together with a pair of 2MP modules. One for depth and one for macro shots. The main camera is expected to record 1080p video at 30fps. Together with that, there will also be an 8MP selfie snapper(f/2.0, 1.12µm) that can also record 1080p @ 30fps video.
Moto G Stylus (2023)
The Moto G Stylus (2023) will be a 4G-only phone with its Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM but only half the storage at 64GB. The new Moto Stylus will become available in the US on May 5 at a price of $200. It will also come with Android 13 out of the box. The new Moto Stylus model will have a smaller 6.5” IPS LCD with only HD+ resolution (and the same 90Hz refresh rate), which will make it less suitable for sketching things with a stylus.
Moreover, this phone also has a water-repellent design and a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on with 15W charging. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB-C port on the bottom. The camera setup of the new smartphone will feature a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and smaller 0.64µm pixels (1.28µm after binning). It will be able to record 1080p video at 30fps with a 2MP macro cam on the back. Moreover, there will be an 8MP selfie camera with 1080p @ 30fps video as well.
