New Motorola Razr Foldable Device Coming

The year 2021 is concluding with some big releases and foldable handsets. Chen Jin, the Lenovo executive has confirmed that a new Motorola Razr foldable device is coming soon. The work on the foldable device has already started.

Lets take a look at the history of Motorola’s past attempts at folding devices. The star-track pivot technology, independently developed by Lenovo Research Institute, was the only seamless crease-free hinge technology in the world put into mass production at that time. Back in 2019, the first generation of Motorola’s Razr was released. For fingerprint recognition sensor it had a raised bottom, a single rear camera and a secondary screen on the back. It was equipped with Snapdragon 710 chip with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a 2510 mAh batter capacity.

When the Razr 5G was launched in the end of 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the competition and Z Flip was successful in stealing the show. The Z Flip till date is still quiet popular. In the present the competition for the new Motorola Razr foldable is still very tough with the release of HUAWEI P50 Pocket launch.

According to Chen Jin, the new Razr phone is said to be packed with more power, a tweaked interface and a lot better and pleasant looking to the eyes. The chips is a more advanced chip arithmetic, with a better human-machine interface, and of course, more atmospheric appearance.

We will be the first to market in the Chinese market for this product. said, Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo’s cell phone business in China.

Regarding the launching plan, the executive said that it will first be launched in Chinese market. The expectations regarding the new Razr are too high, but lets keep or fingers crossed and hope that it lives up to it.

