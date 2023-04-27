New Motorola Razr leak Hints At Sizable Outer Display

We have been getting many rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated upcoming Motorola Razr. Recently, a few leaked images of the upcoming phone surfaced online giving us an even better look at the foldable’s large outer display and interface. The good piece of information is that the pictures clearly show how the display extends from the phone’s hinge and envelops the device’s dual cameras.
Upcoming Motorola Razr Leak Gives Us Even Better Look At Display
The images of the handset reveal some of the different clock displays you can use suggesting that you can customize the interface’s font, layout, color, theme, and wallpaper according to your choice. It appears like Motorola may introduce a new color option as well. Let’s have a look at the leaked image showing two devices featuring a deep red hinge:
Reports claim that the above handset in the image is the “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra,” which follows with rumors that the next-gen Razr will come in two variations: the standard Ultra model and the Razr Lite. The point worth mentioning here is that the Razr Ultra will come with a 3.5-inch cover display while the Lite version is expected to have a significantly smaller outer display that only wraps the cameras.
If these rumors came out to be true then the Razr Ultra will have an even larger outer display as compared to its folding rivals. A larger outer display will no doubt, add even more utility to a folding phone. It will allow you to read more precise notifications at a glimpse or type up a quick text message without unfolding the device.
Let me tell you that Motorola Razr’s large cover display may not have an advantage over competitors for long, as tech giant, Samsung is expected to upgrade its Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a larger external display. However, Motorola could reveal its new Razr foldable phones as soon as June 1st — just one month before Samsung is expected to wrap off the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
