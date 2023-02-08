Advertisement

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Nintendo promises new details on upcoming Switch games. It will stream live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, on the company’s YouTube channel. The company also revealed that the Nintendo Direct showcase will run “roughly” 40 minutes.

New Nintendo Direct is Coming Today, promising Switch news

Nintendo will focus on upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2023. Nintendo’s announced lineup for Nintendo Switch includes

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which is a remake of the 2011 Wii game

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a fairy tale-inspired adventure starring a young Bayonetta

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild

Pikmin 4, is a new entry in the long-running strategy/action series that’s still something of a mystery.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake of two Game Boy Advance-era Advance Wars games.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Of course, Nintendo also has some other big plans for 2023. The company will open the Super Nintendo Land theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17. It will also release The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7.

Anyhow, we will get more information today. So stay tuned.

