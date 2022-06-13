New Nothing Phone 1 New Teaser Gives Minutest Detail

It has been confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will be officially launched on the July 12th. With every passing day we are getting closer to the Phone 1 big day we are getting new leaks and teasers. Today we got a new teaser. The teaser gives the minutest detail of the Phone 1 design.

Today’s teaser rather than shedding some light on details about the device, it has left us even more frustrated. The new teaser is traced back to the Nothing’s Twitter account.

The teaser shows two birds (parakeets) sitting on top of the device. The teaser shows more of the birds and only the top small bit where the birds are perched on the device shows the phone. A tagline is accompanying the teaser “Curious? So are they”.

The new teaser shows the top of the device’s rear camera. The roundness of the device resembles a iPhone rounded corners. An antenna bands is also visible, which points to the an assumption that the rear of the device is metallic. The last teaser showed a black version of the phone and this time the teaser is showing a whiter shade instead.

Till now all the leaks, reports and teasers we had all turned true. According to the leaked images the rear camera module is on the top left-hand corner of the device. The leaks suggested that the device will be having a triple-camera module with primary lens of 50MP. Nothing definite has be shared about the other lenses of the device, but it has been suggested in leaks that it may be an 8MP and a 2MP camera lenses.

In a couple of weeks time we will be getting full details of the device. A launching event will be held on July 12th at 11 am Eastern Time (ET)/ 2 pm Pacific Time (PT)/ 4 pm British Standard Time (BST)/ 8 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). As for the price it has been rumored it will be around €500 in Europe and $525 in US which is almost Pkr. 1,07,787 in Pakistan.

