New Oculus Quest Feature will Automatically sync VR media to Phone

Oculus has started rolling out a number of new features for Quest and Quest 2 virtual reality headsets. The latest v32 update introduces some small, but important features to the in-headset user experience and to the Oculus Move health tracking app. The new Oculus Quest feature can now automatically sync saved photos and videos captured within VR to the Oculus mobile app for iOS and Android.

Oculus also clarified that all Quest users who have v32 software will see Oculus and Facebook friends listed together in Messenger within VR. They will now be able to use a filter within Messenger to display either Oculus or Facebook friends.

In a previous update, Oculus let you upload files from a headset through the Browser app within VR. Before that, users have to plug the headset into a PC to upload any file. Surely the latest update has made it easy for Quest users to upload the files and also view or share with others. To sync items from your headset for the first time, you have to follow these steps.

Open up the Files app from your Quest’s app library within the headset

Then click the cloud icon that will appear at its top-right corner.

Here you can turn on the syncing feature.

Once you are done, your clips and pics will be viewable and shareable within the “Devices” pane in the Oculus mobile app.

Not only this, but Oculus has made a few other changes. You can now send gift apps and games while you have a headset on. Previously, you can only gift the apps and games by using the Oculus app or through a browser. But now you can do it all in one place.

Moreover, if you like to chat with your Oculus friends while in virtual reality, you’ll soon find these contacts in the “People” tab within Facebook Messenger in VR. Oculus contacts will be placed in the same list as your Facebook friends. However, if you made friends in VR, they will not be able to see Facebook activity unless you add them as friends on Facebook. It is a good step if you do not want to add your VR friends to your Facebook account.

Lastly, Oculus is also improving its Move fitness platform. It can monitor your movements within games to report metrics, just like a fitness tracker does. Instead of only tracking daily goals, Oculus added a new weekly goal metric that lets you select how many days you’re aiming to work out in VR each week. It’s also letting you share Oculus Move workout stats that you’re proud of to your Facebook timeline, groups, or within Messenger.

