Microsoft has started testing a new AI-powered feature in its OneDrive cloud storage service. New OneDrive feature uses AI to recognize faces in photos. The update is currently available to a limited group of preview users, signalling the company’s growing focus on artificial intelligence.

The new feature allows OneDrive to automatically recognise and group faces in uploaded photos. This aims to make it easier for users to organise their large photo collections. However, some early testers noticed a surprising detail while uploading photos, a privacy toggle stating, “OneDrive uses AI to recognise faces in your photos.”

New OneDrive Feature Uses AI to Recognize Faces in Photos

Interestingly, users can only disable this option three times per year. This restriction has raised privacy concerns, suggesting Microsoft might be using the feature to improve its AI systems while maintaining user consent. The control appears under the app’s Privacy and Permissions settings, and turning it off triggers a warning about the yearly limit.

Privacy Concerns and User Confusion

This is not Microsoft’s first attempt at using AI for photos. Previous updates already included object recognition and smart search tools. But the new face-tagging feature is drawing comparisons to Google Photos, which uses similar technology to organize albums.

Some users on Microsoft’s Q&A forum have reported confusion. They say that the “group by people” option doesn’t appear for them, even though it’s being discussed online. This suggests the feature is still under testing and may not be fully functional for everyone yet.

Part of Microsoft’s Bigger AI Plan

The feature also ties into Microsoft’s broader AI strategy. The company has been rolling out Copilot integrations across its products, from Windows to Office apps. Reports suggest that OneDrive’s Windows app is being redesigned with AI-powered slideshows and a new photo-focused gallery view.

According to The Verge, these updates could turn OneDrive into more than just a cloud storage service — potentially making it a smart media hub that helps users manage and display their memories automatically.

Competing with Apple and Google

With this move, Microsoft appears to be catching up with competitors like Apple and Google. Their cloud services, iCloud and Google Photos, already offer advanced facial recognition and photo organization tools.

However, the limit on disabling the feature could discourage privacy-conscious users. Many still remember past debates about how tech companies handle personal data. A discussion on Reddit last year showed users were excited about better photo sorting, but were also worried about AI scanning private images.

Microsoft claims that all AI data is handled securely, but the company hasn’t shared clear details on where facial data is stored or how it’s used for training AI models.

See Also: Microsoft Ends Windows 10 Support: 400 Million PCs Face Security Risk in 2025

What’s Next for OneDrive Users

As testing continues, user feedback will play a key role in shaping the final version. Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) show mixed opinions. Some users like the time-saving convenience, while others worry about privacy and control.

Microsoft has not revealed a public launch date yet. But experts believe the feature could arrive alongside upcoming Windows updates or OneDrive redesigns.

In the end, Microsoft’s new AI feature highlights the trade-off between innovation and privacy. For everyday users, it could make photo management easier. But for those concerned about personal data, clearer privacy options will be essential. Balancing these two sides will determine how well the feature is received once it officially rolls out.