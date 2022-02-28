New OnePlus phone Rumored to be Supporting 150W Charging

The third month of the year has started and OnePlus is here with some new devices and new features to launch. According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is all set to launch a phone that will support 150W fast charging. In the recent releases from OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro is having the fastest charging tech of 80W.

The new upcoming OnePlus phone is said to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The handset is said to be having a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department it is said to be having the same setup as the OPPO Find X5 series i.e. 50MP IMX 766 sensor.

The chipset will be in combination with four Cortex-78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. With this combination the chipset promises to be a powerful one, for the upper-mid range. The same MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset is also rumored to be debuting next month in Redmi phone.

According to the rumors the Realme GT Neo 3 will be compatible with 150W charging tech which will be able to recharge the battery in just 12mins. The Realme GT Neo 3 is said to be having a 4,500mAh battery capacity. Same battery charging performance cannot be expected from the OnePlus Phone which is also said to be equipped with 4,500 mAh dual cell battery.

It is not yet confirmed as what name will the new OnePlus will be having or when it will be launched. The rumored specs are great and gives the promise of a powerful device. Stay tuned with us for further information, leaks or rumors on the OnePlus phone.

