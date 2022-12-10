New Oppo Find N2 Is Expected To Make Appearance at Inno Day 2022 Event

Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker OPPO invited everyone to its Inno Day 2022 event, which will take place on December 14. Let me tell you that last year, the Chinese company presented MariSilicon X at this event. MariSilicon X is its own 6-nanometer chip for image processing in smartphones. I guess that the company will unveil its successor at Inno Day 2022 event. However, it is not entirely clear what exactly the new NPU will offer, but the wait is not too long. The interesting piece of news is that the company is also expected to unveil its highly anticipated foldable phone, Oppo Find N2 as well.

Be Ready For The Launch Of the World’s First Flip Foldable Phone, the Oppo Find N2

Do you know that there is something more interesting that the company can show? The company is also expected to reveal the new OPPO Find N2 at the event. It is tipped to be a follow-up to the compact competitor for Samsung Galaxy Fold4. The point worth mentioning here is that Fold4 may not have reached Ukraine officially, however, there is hope that the next generation will reach beyond the domestic market.