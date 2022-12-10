New Oppo Find N2 Is Expected To Make Appearance at Inno Day 2022 Event
Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker OPPO invited everyone to its Inno Day 2022 event, which will take place on December 14. Let me tell you that last year, the Chinese company presented MariSilicon X at this event. MariSilicon X is its own 6-nanometer chip for image processing in smartphones. I guess that the company will unveil its successor at Inno Day 2022 event. However, it is not entirely clear what exactly the new NPU will offer, but the wait is not too long. The interesting piece of news is that the company is also expected to unveil its highly anticipated foldable phone, Oppo Find N2 as well.
Be Ready For The Launch Of the World’s First Flip Foldable Phone, the Oppo Find N2
Do you know that there is something more interesting that the company can show? The company is also expected to reveal the new OPPO Find N2 at the event. It is tipped to be a follow-up to the compact competitor for Samsung Galaxy Fold4. The point worth mentioning here is that Fold4 may not have reached Ukraine officially, however, there is hope that the next generation will reach beyond the domestic market.
The upcoming foldable phone by Oppo is obviously intended to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Flip4. The world’s first flip foldable phone from Oppo is on its way and whenever a new technology surfaces, our excitement level always goes up. The handset will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED main folding screen together with a 3.2-inch 60 Hz OLED outer display. Moreover, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Density 9000+ SoC, assisted by in-house developed MariSilicon X NPU. The device is tipped to have two rear cameras, one is a 50MP main sensor whereas another one is an 8 MP ultrawide. The selfie shooter of the smartphone will be a 32 MP shooter. It means users will be able to take selfies from the main duo using the outer screen of the device.
The Find N2 Flip will run Android 13 with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 on top. As far as the battery is concerned, as expected the smartphone will come with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W support for wired charging. There had been no words regarding wireless charging or RAM/Storage yet.