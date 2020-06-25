The Japanese company announced the new game Pokemon MOBA, which is going to be available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in the next few months. The game is developed by the Chinese giant Tencent Games. Pokemon Unite players are going to face each other in 5v5 matches in an arena just like in every other MOBA (i.e. League of Legends, Smite, Heroes of the Storm),

New Pokemon MOBA Game to Hit Android & iOS

The main goal of the game is to defeat your opponents’ Pokemon while struggling to get more points than the opposing team in a given timeframe. To catch wild Pokemon during these matches, as well as level up and evolve their own Pokemon, the communication between teammates is very important. In the gameplay, there are teams of 5 battling against each other in different arenas. Multiplayer crossplay means that you are able to play with people regardless of which device they are using to play.

According to xda-developers, “The idea with games like DOTA is that there are tons of characters for players to choose from, which is obviously something Pokémon has in spades. One big difference between Pokémon Unite and other Pokémon titles is that the monsters won’t have type advantages. That’s what gives water Pokémon advantages over fire Pokémon. In this game, those advantages will be removed to make the strategy simpler.”

Pokemon Unite will be “free-to-start” and will have cross-platform.

