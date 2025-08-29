New Powers Granted to Govt’s Agency to Crack Down on Child Pornography & Online Identity Theft

The federal government has broadened the authority of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), empowering it to investigate and prosecute serious offences such as child pornography, online sexual exploitation, cyber terrorism, electronic fraud, and identity theft.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, NCCIA has been formally designated as the investigating and prosecuting body for these crimes under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (AMLA). The amendment inserts a new “Section XV” into Schedule I of the Act, covering offences such as unauthorized SIM issuance, online grooming of children, trafficking of minors through digital platforms, and the dissemination of fake or misleading information intended to cause harm.

The development reflects the government’s growing emphasis on strengthening cyber governance amid rising concerns about digital safety. Pakistan has seen an increase in cyber fraud, harassment, and online exploitation cases in recent years, prompting calls for a more specialized and empowered agency. By extending NCCIA’s jurisdiction, authorities expect stronger enforcement capabilities compared to the earlier framework.

Analysts believe the updated mandate will help fill gaps left by the now-defunct Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which NCCIA replaced in May 2024. They argue that consolidating investigative and prosecutorial powers within a single agency could improve coordination in tackling cross-border financial crimes, particularly those linked to money laundering networks.

However, cyber law experts caution that the effectiveness of NCCIA will depend on strict oversight and transparency. Given the sensitive nature of cases involving child exploitation and personal data theft, robust accountability mechanisms will be essential to ensure investigations remain fair and rights-based.

With its expanded powers, NCCIA is now positioned as Pakistan’s central authority for combating digital offences, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to cybercrime.

