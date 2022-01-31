New Promotional Campaign by WhatsApp Focusing on Encryption Significance

WhatsApp is among the coolest online messaging apps. Several good features of the app make it worth having. Besides giving features of video calling, voice calling, and messaging, it is end-to-end encrypted. It means no one can see or read or have access to your messages, not even WhatsApp. This encryption is important for security and privacy purpose. There are fewer apps that offer such benefits. Previously, WhatsApp do not have this feature but in the past years, they introduced this update. It surely is the most trusted and best one.

Promotional Campaign for Encryption Importance

WhatsApp has introduced a special promotional campaign to emphasize the significance of privacy for users. They do this with an overly dramatic example of how your unsecured messages can be retrieved. Despite continuing inquiry over parent company Meta’s decision to accomplish full encryption by default throughout its messaging services. As you can see, WhatsApp’s latest ad campaign compares SMS text messaging’s security issues to someone reading your actual mail. Although this is a stretch, the emphasis does have some merit. You don’t want others reading your mail, but text messages can be intercepted by third-party sources, which is alike in some aspects.

Government has Some Concerns

More or less every country’s government officials and law enforcement organizations have expressed alarm about this move. They feel it will impair the potential of criminal investigations. If nobody can track or access these kinds of exchanges, both internally or externally, it effectively gives criminal organizations full, undetectable rein, allowing them to use Meta’s huge network to coordinate, mobilize, and share unlawful material without fear of repercussion.

Since government groups try to scare the citizens into resisting full encryption (the UK Government’s latest proposed advertising was pretty terrifying), it’s possible that despite all the talk about divisiveness and purported deception by the mainstream press, more people want to safeguard their discussions from any type of external interference.

This latest push from WhatsApp will undoubtedly feed those flames even more, and it will be fun to watch if it leads to an increase in WhatsApp adoption.

