New PTA Taxes For iPhone 5, 5s, 5c, iPhone 6, & iPhone 6 Plus

The best thing about the iPhone is that it retains its value for a considerably long period of time. When compared to an iPhone, smartphones from other brands often don’t have such durability. However, you might also be astonished to hear that even some older iPhones are still pretty costly in Pakistan. This is due to the fact that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), our country’s main telecom regulator, recently raised the tax on imported mobile phones. The weakening currency and constrained State Bank reserves, according to many experts, are to blame for this rise. While we believe that this is a positive move for retailers that import phones in large quantities, it does not seem fair to the regular user who imports a certain smartphone for his/her personal use. Many people in Pakistan wish to buy older iPhones like iPhone 5, iPhone 6, etc. So, we are going to cover the new taxes on iPhone 5 series and the iPhone 6 series.

New PTA taxes on iPhone 5 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 5 6400 7843 iPhone 5s 6400 7843 iPhone 5c 6400 7843

Tax on iPhone 6 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 6 35529 40000 iPhone 6 Plus 35529 40000

As you can see, the taxes on iPhone 6 series are pretty high and raises the overall price of the smartphone. Can you imagine? a phone nearly 7 years old still costs over PKR 60k-70k in Pakistan. This is exorbitant and authorities should devise a new tax scheme in which there shouldn’t be any tax on older phones.

Additionally, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator to check the PTA taxes on any other smartphone.

