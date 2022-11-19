New PTA Taxes for iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max (Nov 2022)

Smartphone lovers in all corners of the world show eagerness to use the ‘iPhone’ because of the class and performance it offers. However, in countries like Pakistan, purchasing a new iPhone is difficult. This is because the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, has lately increased smartphone import taxes. Many experts attribute it to the declining rupee and limited State Bank reserves. Currently, the government intends to restrict imports in order to stabilize the economy. This is a step in the right way for retailers that import phones in bulk, but we do not feel it is fair for the average user who imports phones for personal use. This article is drafted to inform users regarding the updated taxes for the iPhone X series.

New PTA Taxes for iPhone X, XR, XS, & XS Max

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone X 93,271 115,248 iPhone XR 75,487 95,686 iPhone XS 99,375 121,963 iPhone XS Max 101,738 124,562

As you can clearly see, importing the iPhone X series will cost you a whopping PKR 70k to PKR 120k in taxes. It is pertinent to mention here that the phone is around 5 years old and tax raises the overall price of the phone, which then becomes difficult to purchase. Therefore, we urge our national telecom regulator to exclude or cut taxes on personal smartphone imports.

Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.