New PTA Taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 5 to iPhone 14 series)
This page has taxes listed for iPhone 5, 6, 7, 8, x, xr, se, xs, 11, 12, 13 and iPhone 14 Series
The best thing about iPhone is that it doesn’t lose its value for years after launch. Comparatively, smartphones from other brands usually do not last long if we compare them to an iPhone. Furthermore, you will be surprised to know that in Pakistan even some older iPhones will cost you more than the price in which they have launched a few years ago. This is because our national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently increased taxes on imported smartphones. Many experts attribute this increase to the declining rupee and limited State Bank reserves. Currently, the government intends to restrict imports in order to stabilize the economy. This is a step in the right way for retailers that import phones in bulk, but we do not feel it is fair for the average user who imports phones for personal use. Right now, we are going to cover the taxes on all iPhones (From 5 series to 14 series) that are available in the market.
New PTA Taxes on iPhone 5 series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 5
|6400
|7843
|iPhone 5s
|6400
|7843
|iPhone 5c
|6400
|7843
Taxes on iPhone 6 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 6
|35529
|40000
|iPhone 6 Plus
|35529
|40000
iPhone 6s Series Updated Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 6s
|17280
|20031
|iPhone 6s Plus
|17280
|20031
iPhone 7 Series Updated Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 7
|95324
|98088
|iPhone 7 Plus
|95324
|98088
New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 8
|98977
|110,311
|iPhone 8 plus
|98977
|110,311
iPhone X Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone X
|93271
|115248
iPhone XR, XS, XS Max Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone XR
|75487
|95686
|iPhone XS
|99375
|121963
|iPhone XS Max
|101738
|124562
FBR Taxes on iPhone 11 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 11
|79167
|99734
|iPhone 11 Pro
|100302
|122982
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|101080
|123838
Taxes on iPhone 12 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 12 mini
|93989
|116038
|iPhone 12
|96502
|118802
|iPhone 12 Pro
|109248
|132823
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|109248
|132823
Taxes on iPhone 13 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 13 mini
|108979
|132527
|iPhone 13
|108979
|132527
|iPhone 13 Pro
|108979
|132527
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|108979
|132527
New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 14
|107706
|131126
|iPhone 14 Plus
|107706
|131126
|iPhone 14 Pro
|107706
|131126
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|107706
|131126
Tax on iPhone SE series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone SE (2020)
|53910
|64800
|iPhone SE (2022)
|50440
|60990
Furthermore, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.
Check out? Does PTA Taxation On Imported Smartphones Benefit Pakistan? [Analysis]