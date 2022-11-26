New PTA Taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 5 to iPhone 14 series)

The best thing about iPhone is that it doesn’t lose its value for years after launch. Comparatively, smartphones from other brands usually do not last long if we compare them to an iPhone. Furthermore, you will be surprised to know that in Pakistan even some older iPhones will cost you more than the price in which they have launched a few years ago. This is because our national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently increased taxes on imported smartphones. Many experts attribute this increase to the declining rupee and limited State Bank reserves. Currently, the government intends to restrict imports in order to stabilize the economy. This is a step in the right way for retailers that import phones in bulk, but we do not feel it is fair for the average user who imports phones for personal use. Right now, we are going to cover the taxes on all iPhones (From 5 series to 14 series) that are available in the market.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 5 series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 5 6400 7843 iPhone 5s 6400 7843 iPhone 5c 6400 7843

Taxes on iPhone 6 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 6 35529 40000 iPhone 6 Plus 35529 40000

iPhone 6s Series Updated Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 6s 17280 20031 iPhone 6s Plus 17280 20031

iPhone 7 Series Updated Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 7 95324 98088 iPhone 7 Plus 95324 98088

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 8 98977 110,311 iPhone 8 plus 98977 110,311

iPhone X Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone X 93271 115248

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone XR 75487 95686 iPhone XS 99375 121963 iPhone XS Max 101738 124562

FBR Taxes on iPhone 11 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 11 79167 99734 iPhone 11 Pro 100302 122982 iPhone 11 Pro Max 101080 123838

Taxes on iPhone 12 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 12 mini 93989 116038 iPhone 12 96502 118802 iPhone 12 Pro 109248 132823 iPhone 12 Pro Max 109248 132823

Taxes on iPhone 13 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 13 mini 108979 132527 iPhone 13 108979 132527 iPhone 13 Pro 108979 132527 iPhone 13 Pro Max 108979 132527

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 14 107706 131126 iPhone 14 Plus 107706 131126 iPhone 14 Pro 107706 131126 iPhone 14 Pro Max 107706 131126

Tax on iPhone SE series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE (2020) 53910 64800 iPhone SE (2022) 50440 60990

Furthermore, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

