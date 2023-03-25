Advertisement

The best thing about the iPhone is that it retains its value for a long time. When compared to an iPhone, smartphones from other brands typically do not have such endurance and reliability. You might also be astonished to know that even some older iPhones cost more in Pakistan than they did when they were initially launched. This is due to the fact that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), our country’s main telecom regulator, recently raised the taxes on imported smartphones. You will get a better idea of what we are talking about by looking at the PTA taxes on the iPhone 12 series in the below-mentioned table:

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 Series (March 2023 Updated)

iPhone Models PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 12 mini 101,525 124,328 iPhone 12 113,665 137,682 iPhone 12 Pro 129,823 155,455 iPhone 12 Pro Max 134,825 160,958

Purchasing an iPhone has become challenging because of the high taxes in countries like Pakistan where inflation is on the rise. The weakening currency and dwindling State Bank reserves, according to many experts, are to blame for this rise. While we believe that this is a positive step for retailers who import phones in large quantities, it does not seem fair to the regular user who imports phones for personal use. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to know more about the taxes on any smartphone.

