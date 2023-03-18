New PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 series (March 2023 Updated)

Advertisement

The national telecom regulator PTA has yet again increase the taxes on iPhone 13 series. iPhone is without a doubt one of the most popular smartphones in the world. This is due to the elegance and brand name associated with it. However, in countries such as Pakistan, where inflation is rising, it has become difficult to purchase an iPhone due to the exorbitant price. Two factors account for the price increase. The first reason is the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar. The second reason involves new PTA taxes are the second factor contributing to the price increase. So, let’s take a look at the updated PTA taxes on iPhone 13 series.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 series

Devices PTA taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 13 mini 113,665 137,682 iPhone 13 118,380 142,868 iPhone 13 Pro 133,158 159,124 iPhone 13 Pro Max 137,873 164,310

In recent months, the PTA taxes on imported mobile phones have risen dramatically. This can be attributed to the rupee’s decline and low State Bank reserves. To stabilize the economy, the government wants to restrict imports at the moment. This is a step in the right direction for businesses that import phones in bulk, but we do not believe it is acceptable for the average consumer who imports phones for personal use. In addition, you may use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any queries about the taxes or if you want to calculate the PTA tax for any other smartphone.

