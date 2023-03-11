New PTA taxes on iPhone 14 Series (March 2023 Updated)

Advertisement

Many of you might be planning to purchase an iPhone 14 model because of the premium look and high-end features that the phone offers. However, to use any local network with a new iPhone 14 model, it is necessary to pay the associated PTA tax and customs duty within 30 days of purchase for registration with PTA. It is important to note that PTA has recently increased these taxes, resulting in a higher overall cost for the phone. This increased cost may make it difficult for some members of society to afford it. Let’s take a look at the new taxes on iPhone 14 series so you have a better idea regarding how much you will have to pay for purchasing the phone.

New PTA taxes on iPhone 14 Series

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 14 134,825 160,958 Apple iPhone 14 Plus 140,575 167,283 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 149,775 177,403 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 158,630 187,143

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in PTA taxes on imported mobile phones. This can be attributed to the current economic situation, where the devaluation of the rupee and low State Bank reserves have resulted in the government’s decision to curb imports to stabilize the economy. While this may be a positive development for retailers who import phones in large quantities, it may not be the best news for individual users who import phones for personal use.

If you have any questions regarding these taxes or would like to know the PTA tax for any other smartphone, you can use our PTA tax calculator.