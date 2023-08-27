New PTA Taxes on iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus (Sep 2023)

There are many smartphone users in Pakistan who still prefer to use older iPhones in Pakistan rather than using a Chinese phone. There is a notion in the mind of people that the iPhone is a symbol of status with the best quality. So there is good news for all those who are using older iPhones in Pakistan. The Federal Board of Revenue has announced a reduction in PTA Taxes on iPhones. Let’s check out the new updated PTA taxes on the iPhone 7 series.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus (Post Reduction)

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) Previous PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) Previous PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 7 27,655/-. 31,488/-. 40,635/-. 45,766/-. iPhone 7 Plus 36,645/-. 45,810/-. 64,036/-. 65,280/-

As evident, even after the reduction, the taxes on these old iPhones are too high. Therefore, we suggest FBR to not impose taxes on any smartphone that is more than 5 years old. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

