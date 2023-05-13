New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus (Updated May 2023)

For all those who are considering buying an iPhone 8 series in Pakistan, it’s important to make them aware of recent changes in PTA taxes. Despite the high-end branding and sleek design that iPhones are known for, the prices of these devices can be a concern in countries like Pakistan where inflation is a pressing issue. Unfortunately, the prices have increased due to two factors: the depreciating value of the rupee against the US dollar and the high taxes imposed by PTA. Even though the iPhone 8 series is now 6-7 generations old, it is still subject to these taxes. Therefore, it’s important to take note of the new PTA taxes on the iPhone 8 series before making a purchase decision. So, here are the updated taxes on iPhone 8 series.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 8 56,651 67,784 iPhone 8 Plus 58,651 70,016

As you can clearly see, importing an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus will cost you a whopping PKR 56k– 70k in taxes. The tax increases the total price of the phone, which even exceeds the original price of the phone in which it was launched. Therefore, we urge our national telecom regulator PTA to exclude or reduce duties on smartphone imports for personal use.