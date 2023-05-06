New PTA Taxes on iPhone X (Updated May 2023)

To inform all those who are planning to purchase an iPhone X in Pakistan, PTA has increased taxes on this device once again. While iPhones are globally recognized for their sleek design and high-end branding, their prices can be a concern in countries like Pakistan where inflation rates are rising. Unfortunately, prices have risen due to two factors – the depreciating value of the rupee against the US dollar and the high PTA taxes. As an example, even the five-generation old iPhone X is still subject to such high taxes. So, let’s take a look at the new PTA taxes on iPhone X.
PTA Taxes on iPhone X
|iPhone Model
|PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone X
|95,775/-.
|118,003/-.
It’s important to note that importing an iPhone X series device to Pakistan will incur a significant tax cost of PKR 116k to PKR 145k. This tax hike applies even to models that are five years old, making it more difficult for individuals to afford them. We believe that it would be beneficial for the national telecom regulator to consider excluding or reducing taxes on personal smartphone imports, making it easier for people to access the latest technology at reasonable prices.
You can use our PTA Tax Calculator to help clarify any questions regarding these taxes or determine the PTA tax on other smartphones.
Also, check out these iPhone Model’s Updated Taxes:
- New PTA Taxes on iPhone XR
- New PTA Taxes on iPhone XS & XS Max
- New PTA Taxes on iPhone 11 Series
- New PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 Series
- New PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 series
- New PTA taxes on iPhone 14 Series