New PTA Taxes on iPhone XR (Updated May 2023)

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone in Pakistan, it’s essential to know that the national telecom regulator PTA has increased the PTA taxes on these devices once again. While the iPhone is a popular choice worldwide due to its elegance and brand name, its high prices can be a deterrent in countries like Pakistan where inflation is on the rise. Unfortunately, the prices have gone up due to two reasons – the depreciating value of the rupee against the US dollar and the exorbitant PTA taxes. Let’s take a look at the updated PTA taxes on the iPhone XR, which is 4 generations older iPhone but still, it is taxed exorbitantly.
New PTA Taxes on iPhone XR
|iPhone Model
|PTA taxes on Passport (PKR)
|PTA taxes on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone XR
|58,320
|69,652
The taxes on these devices are too high. Have you ever wondered why a phone that is around 5 years old still has a higher value than it did when it first came out? That’s ridiculous! Instead of collecting such huge taxes on older smartphones, PTA should modernize its tax structure to make life easier for everyone. In addition, you can use our PTA tax calculator to find out the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.
