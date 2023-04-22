New PTA Taxes on iPhone XS & XS Max (Updated April 2023)

Are you planning to buy an old iPhone? The greatest quality of the iPhone is that it retains its value over a long period of time. Smartphones from other manufacturers typically lack the same durability and reliability as the iPhone. However, you may get surprised to know that some older iPhones cost more in Pakistan than when they were first introduced. This is because the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently increased the import taxes on smartphones. Looking at the PTA taxes on the iPhone XS series in the table below will help you better understand what we’re talking about.
PTA Taxes on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
|iPhone Models
|PTA taxes on Passport (PKR)
|PTA taxes on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone XS
|115,333
|139,516
|iPhone XS Max
|118,610
|143,121
As clearly evident, importing the iPhone X series will cost you a whopping PKR 116k to PKR 145k in taxes. It is pertinent to mention here that the phone is around 5 years old and tax raises the overall price of the phone, which then becomes difficult to purchase. Therefore, we urge our national telecom regulator to exclude or cut taxes on personal smartphone imports.
To help clarify any questions regarding these taxes or determine the PTA tax on other smartphones, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator.
